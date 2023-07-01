Week-long efforts to sow tree, shrub seeds in Dalhousie

Dalhousie, June 30
An extensive seed-sowing week from July 1 to 7 would be organised across the four forest ranges — Dalhousie, Bakloh, Chowari and Bhattiyat — within the Dalhousie Forest Division of Chamba district.
DFO Rajneesh Mahajan said the initiative is aimed at making a significant impact on the forest cover through reforestation during the monsoon season, thereby strengthening the region’s biodiversity.
During the week-long event, approximately one quintal seeds of various species would be planted. The proposed species include sheesham, amla, kachnar, khair, reetha, baheda, harad, amaltash, chuli, dadu, and pansara, among others, he said.
To ensure a balanced distribution of efforts, the seed-sowing activity would be focused on areas within each forest range that had been affected by arson and soil erosion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...