Week-long efforts to sow tree, shrub seeds in Dalhousie

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, June 30

An extensive seed-sowing week from July 1 to 7 would be organised across the four forest ranges — Dalhousie, Bakloh, Chowari and Bhattiyat — within the Dalhousie Forest Division of Chamba district.

DFO Rajneesh Mahajan said the initiative is aimed at making a significant impact on the forest cover through reforestation during the monsoon season, thereby strengthening the region’s biodiversity.

During the week-long event, approximately one quintal seeds of various species would be planted. The proposed species include sheesham, amla, kachnar, khair, reetha, baheda, harad, amaltash, chuli, dadu, and pansara, among others, he said.

To ensure a balanced distribution of efforts, the seed-sowing activity would be focused on areas within each forest range that had been affected by arson and soil erosion.