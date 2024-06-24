Chamba: Week-long field programme to synergise geologists, civil engineers

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 23

Infrastructure projects require a detailed surface geological model, incorporating comprehensive engineering geology, techno-economic investigations and layout optimisation. These views were expressed by experts at the week-long field engineering and geological programme at Yog Manav Vikas Trust’s (YMVT) Anatarnirmaan complex at Banikhet in Chamba.

YMVT chairperson Kiran Dodeja said a group of 42 geologists and civil engineers from 20 companies, including Public Sector Units (PSUs), were participating in the programme that concluded today.

The training was led by Dr Gopal Dhawan, former CMD of Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd (MECL), Nagpur, who is also the founder of Dr Dhawan Academy of Geologists, along with Shri Deva, former Director of Geological Survey of India (GSI). The programme covered essential topics such as geological data plotting, rock mass classification approaches and data processing, with daily field visits around the Chamera Dam area. The focus is specifically on the geological and engineering aspects of dams and tunnels associated with hydroelectric projects. The academy’s programmes were exclusive to geologists, but this year, civil engineers are also participating, recognising their crucial role in the construction of civil structures. The collaborative approach aims to enhance the synergy between geologists and civil engineers, thereby improving the execution and quality of infrastructure projects, she said.

