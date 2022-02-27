Weeklong Shivratri fair in Mandi from March 2

Mandi, February 26
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhari today said the weeklong Shivratri fair would be celebrated with fervour in Mandi from March 2 to 8. He added that 216 deities had been invited for the event, during which thrust would be on promoting deity culture.
The DC said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would inaugurate the festival. He would join the first Jaleb (procession of deities) on March 2. The middle Jaleb would be taken out on March 5. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar would attend the third and final Jaleb on March 8. He would also be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the fair.
“The district administration has sent a proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office regarding increasing the honorarium of deities and Bajantris,” the DC stated.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said the first cultural evening would be held on March 2 at Paddal ground during which state Police Band ‘Harmony of the Pines’ would give a presentation. Besides, Indian Idol fame Nitin Kumar would also perform during the event. On March 3, Himachali folk singer Inder Jeet Singh and Punjabi singer Arshpreet Kaur would enthral the audience.
