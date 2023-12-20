Weeklong special seed dibbling campaign organised in Dalhousie

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 19

Around 259 kg seeds of 30 different species have recently been dibbled in 482.60 hectare area of 48 beats falling in Dalhousie, Bakloh, Chowari and Bhattiyat forest ranges.

Around 2,147 participants including schoolchildren, officials, staff from other departments and village forest management societies participated in the campaign. During the weeklong campaign, Dhaman Day, Ritha Day, Dadu Day, Kainth and other species were planted and a two-day Salix pole planting event was also held, he said.

“Out of the total seed collected, 134 kg seed were collected by the Sherpur forest guard Aseena Khan only,” the DFO said.

The DFO added that the objective of the campaign was to create awareness among the communities and to develop a sense of belongingness towards forest and wildlife of the area.

The seeds of different native tree species ripened during the autumn and winter season were collected by the field staff and locals, and these seeds were further dibbled day-wise, the DFO said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Dalhousie