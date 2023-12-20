Weeklong special seed dibbling campaign organised in Dalhousie

Dalhousie, December 19
Around 259 kg seeds of 30 different species have recently been dibbled in 482.60 hectare area of 48 beats falling in Dalhousie, Bakloh, Chowari and Bhattiyat forest ranges.
Around 2,147 participants including schoolchildren, officials, staff from other departments and village forest management societies participated in the campaign. During the weeklong campaign, Dhaman Day, Ritha Day, Dadu Day, Kainth and other species were planted and a two-day Salix pole planting event was also held, he said.
“Out of the total seed collected, 134 kg seed were collected by the Sherpur forest guard Aseena Khan only,” the DFO said.
The DFO added that the objective of the campaign was to create awareness among the communities and to develop a sense of belongingness towards forest and wildlife of the area.
The seeds of different native tree species ripened during the autumn and winter season were collected by the field staff and locals, and these seeds were further dibbled day-wise, the DFO said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...