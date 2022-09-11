West Bengal trekker’s body retrieved

PTI

Shimla, September 10

The body of a trekker, who died last Saturday, has been retrieved from a crevasse in Kinnaur district. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Mokhta today said the trekker’s body was retrieved by a team of Dogra Scouts and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

It would take two days to bring the body to Sangla, according to information received from the Deputy Commandant of the ITBP’s 2nd Battalion Kullu (Nagasti Post), he said.

Three trekkers and six porters had gone missing at the Kamlo Pass in Chitkul. One trekker and three porters reached Kinnaur but two others and three porters could not return.