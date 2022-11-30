Western disturbance can hit Chamba: DC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 29

“A western disturbance can hit the district and a natural calamity can’t be ruled out during winter. Therefore, it is necessary to be prepared for disasters,” said Debasweta Banik, Deputy Commissioner, here today while addressing the heads of various departments at a meeting of the disaster management authority.

She said due to western disturbance, the district could experience heavy rainfall, excessive hailstorm and lightning, posing a threat to human lives and property. She added to provide immediate support and relief to the affected areas and people, a disaster management room would operate on 24x7 basis at the district headquarters.

Debasweta said people could report the incidents of loss of property or other information to the disaster operation room on number 1077. She directed the department heads to appoint nodal officers to monitor the situation and act rapidly. She directed the power board officers to remove trees hanging close to the transmission lines.