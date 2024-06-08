What Our Readers Say: 11 months on, no efforts to restore foot bridges

The wooden foot bridges in Chenanga, Neuli, Chatehda, Satish, Ropa, Bihali, Sapagani and Trehda villages in Sainj valley were washed away in a natural disaster. However, almost 11 months on, the bridges have not been constructed again. Wire spans have been installed at some places as a stopgap arrangement, but no efforts have been made to install or restore bridges. Thousands of villagers of the 17 gram panchayats of Sainj valley have to risk their lives to cross through these wire spans. The government and administration should expedite the restoration of the washed-away bridges at the earliest. —Amar, Sainj

Slippery road a danger to commuters

THE condition of Kanyal road near Manali has not been rectified ever since the Jal Shakti Department had laid sewerage pipes on the road. Due to this, it becomes slushy during the rains. There are many cottages and hotels in the area and the visitors have to face troubles navigating through this narrow, muddy road. Tourists are avoiding the area, resulting in loss of business. The residents of the area are also facing problems due to bad condition of the road. Many vehicles are also getting damaged. The authorities of the Public Works Department should repair the road as soon as possible. —Sunil, Simsa

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]