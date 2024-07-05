What our readers say: Broken pedestrian path in Mandi

THE broken pedestrian path towards Mangvain Ward ahead of the Mahamrityunjay Temple poses a serious threat to people who cross it daily. There is a huge gap in the path which can lead to senior citizens or children tripping and getting trapped. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should initiate repairs on the sidewalk to prevent any untoward incident. —Sonu Sharma, Mandi

Residents deprived of Healthcare

THE Rajkiya Ayurvedic Swasthya Kendra at Nagan in Kotkhai Tehsil has been closed for the last one year due to which the villagers have been deprived of basic healthcare facilities. The locals urge the state government to reopen the healthcare centre. —Anil, Kotkhai

Waterlogged potholes

WATER has accumulated inside potholes that have developed on the road near the IGMC. Waterlogging, in addition to potholes, has made the task of driving on the road all the more daunting. If left neglected, these potholes could lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should repair the road. —Kamlesh, Shimla

