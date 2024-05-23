What our readers say: Broken road irks commuters

THE stretch of the road from Vikasnagar to Kasumpti is badly broken at a point 50m ahead of the Health Department’s building. It is in such a poor condition that a vehicle could overturn here, or easily break down. The condition of this stretch of the road has been this poor for quite some time now. However, no one seems to be bothered to repair it. The departments concerned should take cognisance of this issue and fix the road on priority. —Jatin, Shimla

Link road in bad shape

THE Nehra-Bahanu link road in Karsog is in a very bad condition. Due to this, it is becoming increasingly difficult for commuters to pass through this stretch. A 2-km stretch of this road is severely damaged. Despite the fact that those driving on this road can be seriously injured, nothing has been done so far to improve its condition. The government should tar this road as soon as possible for the convenience of the villagers. —Madan, Karsog

Garbage in rain shelter

DISPOSABLE cups, plates and food wrappers are being thrown at several rain shelters in the town, degrading these shelters. Recently, garbage could be seen greeting people at a rain shelter in Bemloi, making it very difficult for them to sit there. The municipal corporation should ensure that the rain shelters are cleared of the garbage so that people can use them for their intended purpose. —Upasna, Shimla

