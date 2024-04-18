What Our Readers Say; Cattle endangering commuters

STRAY cattle roam freely in the Mahajan Bazar area, which is under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation. These animals pose a threat to locals and visitors alike. There is an urgent need to rehabilitate the cattle to a safe place to avoid any mishap because of them. —Sanjay Sharma, Mandi

Broken stairs at Mohan Park

SOME stairs at Mohan Park in Solan are broken and need urgent repairs. Many people visit this park every day and the broken stairs make them — especially children — vulnerable to injuries in case they stumble or slip there. The administration should repair these stairs at the earliest. —Divya, Solan

A ‘waste’ of space

HEAPS of garbage can be spotted in the open in the Nerwa market area. The garbage makes for an unpleasant sight and gives off a foul smell — and this is the least of our concerns, for its effect on the environment is more worrisome. The authorities must remove these heaps on priority. Manjeet, Nerwa (Shimla Dist)

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi