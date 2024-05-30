What our readers say: Dusty road a peril to motorists

THE road heading from the PWD office building towards Rewalsar in Mandi district is covered with dust due to a widening project underway on this road. This has become a cause for concern for motorists and the locals. The authorities concerned must ensure that water is sprinkled on this road on regular intervals for the convenience of residents and visitors. —Santosh Kumar, Mandi

No streetlights in forest

THERE are no streetlights on Summerhill-Chaili link road. Due to this, villagers find it very difficult to commute through this road at night. The road is situated in a dense forest, making it incredibly unsafe during the night. Due to the lack of streetlights, the danger of being attacked by wild animals looms over the villagers. The authorities should instal streetlights here on priority. —Hemraj, Shimla

Shards of glass on road

SOME miscreants had broken an alcohol bottle on the road heading from Chhota Shimla to Vikasnagar. Several days have passed but these shards are yet to be removed. This could lead to injuries if pedestrians fall on them. The authorities must make sure that miscreants who commit such acts do not go unpunished. —Anjali, Shimla

