What Our Readers Say: Exponential Traffic increase in Solan

ROADS in Solan are no stranger to frequent traffic snarls. This can be attributed to the exponential increase in the volume of traffic in the town. There is an urgent need to plan arterial routes to decongest the town. —Ritu, Solan

Stray dog menace in Shimla

THE stray dog menace across the town seems to be increasing by the day. These dogs bite and attack pedestrians daily. Incidents of stray dog bites are being reported frequently in Shimla, which is a matter of grave concern. The authorities concerned should come up with an effective plan to manage the stray dog menace. —Manoj, Shimla

Littering in the open at Dhalli

DUE to the absence of a garbage container in Dhalli, garbage is being dumped out in the open. Commuters can spot heaps of garbage at the Dhalli bypass and near the Dhalli bus stop. Not only is the trash spoiling the image of the place, it could also lead to the spread of various diseases. The authorities concerned are requested to install a garbage container here in the interest of the area residents. —Jagdish, Dhalli (Shimla)

