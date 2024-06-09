What Our Readers Say: Garbage mars Shimla’s image

PLASTIC bottles and wrappers of edible items are being thrown on the slopes of Kalibari road, which is very unfortunate. Not only is this harmful to the environment, it also gives a bad impression of the town to the tourists. Moreover, visitors feel comfortable littering in areas where trash is already thrown, further aggravating the situation. The authorities concerned should remove the garbage at the earliest. —Nandini, Shimla

Theft incidents on rise, local terrified

INCIDENTS of theft in Solan are increasing by the day, which is a matter of grave concern. The miscreants steal household goods, electrical wires, taps and iron items. Reports of theft have become commonplace in the town, leaving residents — especially senior citizens — worried for their safety. The police need to catch the criminals and take action against them in the interest of the locals’ safety. —Nitin, Solan

Dirty toilets unfit for use

MANY e-toilets in Shimla are in a very poor condition and are not being used. Their condition is so pathetic that plastic bottles that were thrown in a toilet at the ISBT a while back have still not been removed. The filthy condition of the toilets has made these unfit for use. The authorities concerned should ensure that the toilets are cleaned regularly for the convenience of the locals. —Raman, Shimla

