What our readers say: Garbage on hillside

GARBAGE is being dumped on the hill near the sewerage treatment plant on the Shimla bypass, causing damage to the forest. Garbage and debris on the hillside is not just an eyesore, it is also a serious threat to the green cover. This practice must be stopped and defaulters penalised by the authorities concerned. —Anirudh, Solan
Leaking Water pipe
A water pipe was leaking near the Chhota Shimla parking on Saturday. The water was flowing on to the road, much to the commuters’ dismay. At a time when the town is facing a severe water crisis, allowing the waste of water is no less than a crime. —Akshay, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
