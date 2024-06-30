What our readers say: Garbage on hillside

GARBAGE is being dumped on the hill near the sewerage treatment plant on the Shimla bypass, causing damage to the forest. Garbage and debris on the hillside is not just an eyesore, it is also a serious threat to the green cover. This practice must be stopped and defaulters penalised by the authorities concerned. —Anirudh, Solan

Leaking Water pipe

A water pipe was leaking near the Chhota Shimla parking on Saturday. The water was flowing on to the road, much to the commuters’ dismay. At a time when the town is facing a severe water crisis, allowing the waste of water is no less than a crime. —Akshay, Shimla

