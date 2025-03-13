DT
What our readers say: Improper Parking in Rain Shelter

Updated At : 07:39 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
A vehicle was parked by an individual in a rain shelter in the Totu area, which prevented commuters from using it. Rain shelters are designed for the public, not for parking vehicles. The concerned authorities should take action and monitor such incidents to prevent inconvenience to the people. —Vinita, Shimla

No warning board

T here is an urgent need to install a warning board at Mahamrityunjay Chowk in Mandi town to inform motorists about ongoing road maintenance work. The work is being carried out at a landslide-prone area beyond Mahamrityunjay Chowk, towards Mangvain on Old College Road, Mandi. As a result, the road is currently blocked for traffic movement at this point. Due to the absence of a warning board at Mahamrityunjay Chowk, motorists are being caught off guard, leading to confusion as they approach the blocked area. —Vikrant,  Mandi

