What Our Readers Say: Littering in the open

A lot of garbage is being thrown on the stairs near the Vikasnagar petrol pump. The trash has been lying there for days. The residents of the area are, strangely, not too bothered by the problem. Instead of calling for the trash to be removed, they throw more garbage at the spot, adding to the heap! The Shimla Municipal Corporation should look into the matter and ensure that the garbage is cleared on priority. —Kartik, Shimla

Erratic drinking water supply

DESPITE the claims of 24x7 drinking water to be provided to the area, many areas of Shimla are not receiving a regular supply of drinking water. The water is being provided after a gap of two-three days, making the lives of the locals miserable. The authorities concerned need to ensure daily water supply in the interest of the town residents. —Mamta, Shimla

Broken machines in govt lab

PATIENTS at the IGMC have to face great inconvenience due to the malfunctioning testing machines at government lab here. Patients, even those who are not well off, have no choice but to get tests done in private labs at higher costs. Since the IGMC is the biggest hospital in the state and is visited by thousands of patients daily, malfunctioning testing machines is not what the visitors expect. The hospital authorities should immediately repair the faulty machines. —Amrita, Shimla

