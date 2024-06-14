What our readers say; Littering on roadside

GARBAGE can be spotted littered behind Kapil Hotel near Auckland tunnel in Shimla, causing a lot of inconvenience to people. The garbage attracts monkeys and dogs and they pose a threat to pedestrians. The authorities concerned should remove the garbage at the earliest. —Ramesh, Shimla

Road in bad condition

THE road leading to Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiana, is in a bad state, causing a lot of inconvenience to people, especially patients. The authorities should address the problem at the earliest and ensure the safety of commuters. —Abhinav, Shimla

Water crisis in Theog

DRINKING water is being supplied after a gap of four to five days in many areas of Theog, due to which residents are facing a lot of trouble. Even when it is being supplied, the water pressure is low and residents are not able to store water in adequate quantities. The residents have urged the authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest. Reena, Theog

