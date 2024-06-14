What our readers say; Littering on roadside

GARBAGE can be spotted littered behind Kapil Hotel near Auckland tunnel in Shimla, causing a lot of inconvenience to people. The garbage attracts monkeys and dogs and they pose a threat to pedestrians. The authorities concerned should remove the garbage at the earliest. —Ramesh, Shimla
Road in bad condition
THE road leading to Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiana, is in a bad state, causing a lot of inconvenience to people, especially patients. The authorities should address the problem at the earliest and ensure the safety of commuters. —Abhinav, Shimla
Water crisis in Theog
DRINKING water is being supplied after a gap of four to five days in many areas of Theog, due to which residents are facing a lot of trouble. Even when it is being supplied, the water pressure is low and residents are not able to store water in adequate quantities. The residents have urged the authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest. Reena, Theog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
