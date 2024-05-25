What Our Readers Say: RainWater accumulates on Dhalpur roads

COMMUTERS face major troubles because of waterlogging on the college road in Dhalpur. The road turns almost into a pond after rains due to the lack of proper drainage. Pedestrians are often splashed with dirty water, courtsey the vehicles crossing the inundated stretch. The condition has worsened due to the undergoing construction of a Kullu Municipal Council market adjacent to the road. The authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the problems faced by people in Ward 9. They must ensure proper drainage in the area. —Sanjay, Dhalpur

PDS depots out of flour in Kharal valley

THE BPL and NFS consumers under the public distribution system (PDS) have not been receiving subsidised flour from government depots for over 45 days in Kharal valley, while the APL cardholders are getting a regular supply. Consumers are forced to make repeated trips, only to come back empty-handed, and must purchase flour from the market at a higher price. The supply of ration to these depots is irregular — at times flour is not available, at other times they do not get pulses. The authorities concerned should make flour available at fair price depots and regularise the supply of ration. —Tehal Singh, Gharakar

Overcrowded Shimla buses bother residents

IT is extremely difficult to travel in private buses in Shimla. Drivers and conductors of these privately-operated buses try to fit in people even after they are packed to capacity. Travelling in such buses becomes extremely inconvenient, particularly for children, women and the elderly. If someone objects to these practices, they are asked to get down and take another bus. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and issue challans to errant operators. —Sunita, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]