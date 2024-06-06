What our readers say: Shards of glass on road

SHARDS of glass can be spotted on several roads of the town. These pieces of glass can cause serious injuries to people, especially the elderly and children. For instance, shards of glass greet shoppers at a road in Kasumpti market — they should have been removed weeks ago, but no one seems to be bothered. The authorities are requested to remove shards of glass from across the town before anyone gets seriously hurt due to them. —Promila, Shimla

Stuck in Shimla Traffic jams!

THE traffic situation has worsened on the stretch of the road from the Old Bus Stand to Mehli, especially in the mornings. Due to this menace, office-goers and students often find themselves running late. People have no choice but to sit through traffic jams, which can sometimes last for hours! We request the police to improve traffic management in Shimla, in the interest of the residents. —Sangeeta, Shimla

Garbage littered in forests

GARBAGE is being thrown in the forested areas on the slopes of the Dhalli-ISBT stretch of the road, which is degrading the environment. Plastic waste, which accounts for a majority of the waste, is very toxic for the environment. The authorities should remove the garbage to ensure cleanliness of the beautiful forests of the area. They should also fine those who throw garbage in the forested areas so that they do not repeat their actions. —Jatin, Shimla

