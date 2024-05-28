What our readers say: Waste of space

SOLID waste is being dumped recklessly in Baddi. Residents here dispose of trash in the open shamelessly and with impunity. This can prove especially dangerous to cows, who can often be spotted foraging through waste. This lays bare the lack of initiative of the civic body in ensuring proper disposal of waste. The authorities concerned must take cognisance of this menace and fine the defaulters. —Dixit, Baddi

Taksal residents sans water for 2 weeks

THE residents of Taksal, Parwanoo, in Solan district are not receiving drinking water for two weeks, which is a matter of great concern. How are we supposed to survive if drinking water is not supplied here for such a long period? The authorities concerned must dutifully shoulder their responsibility of providing drinking water to the people. —Mahinder, Taksal (Parwanoo)

Link road in poor condition

THE Karsog-Janjehli link road via Snarli village road has not been metalled for several years. Due to this, the road is in a very poor condition. It has become very risky for the people to drive through this road and the danger of an accident always looms large over those commuting through it. The government should start tarring this road as soon as possible. —Nitin, Karsog

