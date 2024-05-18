When Aamir Khan came calling

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 17

Bollywood star Aamir Khan visited Chotta Bhangal, a remote tribal area of Kangra district, to explore locations for his next venture.

Aamir stayed in a small homestay from Monday to Wednesday and left yesterday.

Dr Pankaj Kotwal, owner of Thamser La homestay, said the actor’s team contacted them after seeing their facility online. “We are glad to host the Bollywood star,” he said.

Kotwal’s sister Ambika said, “My family and kids were enthralled on meeting Aamir Khan and he obliged them by clicking photos with him.”

Ambika said Aamir Khan had come here to explore remote tribal places for his next project.

“Aamir and his team reached Chhota Bhangal after travelling through Bir-Billing and Rajgunda as the main road via Multhan was damaged due to the bursting of a penstock of a hydropower project. The actor and his team also had to return via the same route,” she added.

The Chhota Bhangal area is one of the remotest parts of Kangra district and it comprises seven panchayats. Since the area is part of the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary, there is no road connectivity to many places of Chhota Bhangal.

