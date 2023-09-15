When will posts in Rohru hospital be filled, asks High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 14

The HP High Court has asked the state government when it will fill the vacant posts of nurse and pharmacist in the Rohru Civil Hospital. The court has taken suo motu cognisance of inconvenience being faced by people due to the lack of adequate staff in the civil hospital.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, taking cognisance of a news published in a newspaper, issued a notice to the Health Secretary and the Chief Secretary and sought their replies. The court had also made the Director Health and the Block Medical Officer, Rohru, respondents in this case.

It was reported in the news item that patients were facing hardships due to the shortage of paramedical staff in the Rohru Civil Hospital. As many as 400 to 500 persons visit OPDs in the hospital every day and patients need bandage and dressing. At present, almost half of the 31 posts of nurse in the hospital were vacant. Similarly, several posts of pharmacist were vacant.

It was reported in the news that if a paramedical staff member proceeded on leave during a working day, doctors themselves have to do dressing. Many requests made to the Health Department to fill the posts have not elicited positive results. The next hearing in the case has been fixed for October 10.

#Shimla