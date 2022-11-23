 Whereabouts of Shimla trekker still not known : The Tribune India

Whereabouts of Shimla trekker still not known

A rescue team being dispatched from ABVIMAS in Manali on Tuesday.



Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, NOVember 22

Even after the intensive search operation by the teams of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Adventure Tour Operator Association (ATOA) Kullu-Manali, police and administration, the whereabouts of the missing trekker Ashutosh were not known even after four days. Ashutosh from Shimla was hit by an avalanche at 17,490 feet high Friendship Peak near Manali on Saturday. He had gone for trekking with his two friends, who informed the police about the incident.

Prominent cases

March 2016: Eight students from Punjab were rescued using heli-taxi, while they were lost during trekking near Chanderkhani peak in Manali.

August 2016: Justin Alexander Shetler (35) from the USA had gone missing while trekking in the Parbati valley. He was not traced despite extensive search operation.

March 2017: Six trekkers from Delhi were rescued after they were stuck in Malana village due to snowfall.

April 2017: Five trekkers were reportedly rescued after they were stranded due to snowfall while trekking near Rasol village in Parbati valley in Kullu district.

ABVIMAS director Avinash Negi said that a team having 10 personnel equipped with a drone reached the avalanche spot and conducted recce and imaging through the drone. However, nothing fruitful was discovered. He said that the team would return today and visuals of the drone would be analyzed to find any clue about the missing trekker. He said that all efforts were being made as the area will soon witness snow accumulation.

ATOA general secretary Praveen Sood said that a team had been camping towards the Lahaul side of the peak as the avalanche occurred on both sides. The search operation was being carried out to trace the trekker. He said that the terrain was very risky. There are many hidden crevasses and the area witnesses sub-zero temperatures.

Despite repeated warnings and advisories issued by the district administration to regulate trekking in various areas in Kullu, many enthusiasts leave for trekking during inclement weather conditions or without any trained guides.

Eight students from Punjab had to be rescued using heli-taxi, while they lost way during trekking near Chanderkhani peak in Manali in March 2016. Six trekkers from Delhi were rescued after they were stuck in Malana village due to snowfall in March 2017. Five trekkers were reportedly rescued after they were stranded following snowfall while trekking near Rasol village in Parbati valley in April 2017. A trekker from Israel who went missing during the Hamta Pass trek was traced by the helicopter sent by the Israel Embassy in June.

Many trekkers have lost their lives while trekking on various trek routes in Kullu district. Akhil Chadha of Delhi had mysteriously disappeared while undertaking the Hamta Pass trek on April 10, 2018. He was not found even after extensive search operation by Air Force choppers and dog squads. The body of a missing trekker Aman Awasthi (23) from Delhi was found after about one month in the Malana area on April 20, 2018.

The body of a trekker from Maharashtra was found in the Ming Thach area near Grahan village of Parbati valley on October 3, 2018. Decomposed body of Manoj Rathinam from Tamil Nadu was found on the trekking route beyond Kheer Ganga in Parbati valley on April 6, 2018. Justin Alexander Shetler (35) from the USA had gone missing while trekking in the Parbati valley on August 22, 2016 and he was not traced despite extensive search operation.

Many other trekkers, including foreigners, had mysteriously disappeared and were never traced.

