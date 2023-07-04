Whistleblower alleges threat from mining mafia

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 3

Ashwani Kumar Gautam, a whistleblower fighting against the environmental degradation and illegal mining in the Neugal river in Thural area of Palampur, today sought protection from Kangra police for himself and his family member following the threats received from the mining mafia active in the Neugal river in past three days.

As per mining laws, only a Sub Inspector is authorised to inquire into such cases

She said the Sub Inspector was looking into the matter. He would soon submit a report to her after which a case would be registered against the culprits

Gautam, who is running an NGO “Save Neugal River”, has waged a war against the illegal mining with the help of local youths and forced the local authorities to dismantle illegal roads constructed by the mafia in forest land to reach the riverbeds. Ever since the action has been taken, Gautam says that mafia is targeting him and his family members. The family is spending sleepless nights because of the repeated threats from the mafia.

In a letter addressed to Superintendent of Police Kangra Shalini Agnihotri, Ashwani Gautam said he had been threatened by the mafia either to discontinue his campaign against the illegal mining in Thural area or face dire consequences.

Gautam has named four persons in his complaint. He said two members of the mafia entered his house recently in utter disregard for the law. He feared that if mining mafia was not restrained there could be a danger to his life and family members.

Mining starts barely 500 m down and upstream of the Neugal rover on the Palampur -Hamirpur national highway. Of late, it has witnessed an exponential rise.

When asked, Palampur, Superintendent of Police Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said that she had assigned the complaint of Ashwani Kumar, a whistleblower, to Sub Inspector Vikram, police post in charge of Thural, which falls in Bhawarna police station, for investigation. The SP said security to the whistleblower was being provided.

Meanwhile, police had also initiated action against the mining mafia in Thural area.