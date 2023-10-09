White Paper and its implications on Lok Sabha poll

KS Tomar

White Paper presented recently by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in the state Assembly is the accumulation of the alleged profligacy, indiscretion and an evidence of wasteful expenditures of the previous BJP regime headed by Jai Ram Thakur which may have its bearing on the outcome of parliamentary poll in 2024.

Economists say that accretion of debt liabilities may not be a new phenomenon but it becomes serious and grave if any regime indulges in wasteful expenditures which has been unveiled in the White Paper by three-member Cabinet subcommittee.

The Cabinet subcommittee highlighted the ‘wrongdoings’ of the previous BJP regime and produced the document for which the BJP might have to do a lot of answering in the ensuing elections.

Experts point out that amidst the apathy of the Centre which is squeezing the options of borrowings and overdraft of the Sukhu Government, the White Paper has put the onus of huge debt liabilities on the previous BJP government. The Congress leaders plan to make it a poll issue and focus on mobilising public opinion against the financial mess created by previous government.

The Sukhu government may play a ‘victim card’ in the Lok Sabha poll and White Paper’s exposures will come handy as it contains all micro details of extravagant and avoidable expenditures which have pushed the state economy to the extent of being in ‘financial distress’.

It will be an uphill task for the BJP to counter the facts and figures which form the basis of the White Paper. In this backdrop, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur seems to be little ‘worried’ about Congress party’s game plan to derive political mileage and gain capital out of the exposures of the White Paper. While defending it, he has tried to pass the buck of huge debt liabilities on the previous Congress governments and refused to accept its authenticity. Opposition leader has described the White Paper as ‘self-contradictory’ as figures do not match with reality.

Political observers feel that sops’ jackpot and bonanza do help in misguiding the voters but the phenomenon loses its sheen owing to non-fulfilment of poll promises. The White Paper has revealed that the previous BJP government recklessly spent huge amount from the state budget on the celebrations of party programmes like ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Pragtisheel Himachal’ and ‘Sab Ke 75 Varsh’ and Jan Manch though such acts failed to yield the desired result and party was ousted from the power.

The White Paper gives the figures about the liabilities of payment of arrears exceeding Rs 10,000 crore and DA instalments of Rs 600 crore which have been thrust upon the new regime. The Sukhu government will be under compulsion to pay these pending dues though it is facing the worst type of financial crisis. Analysts say that politicians need to become wiser and respect the wisdom of voters who have become cognizant and conscious of their might to inflict the wound of humiliating defeat which was true in case of the Jai Ram government.

Govt may play ‘victim card’

The White Paper has put the onus of huge debt liabilities on the previous BJP government. The Congress leaders plan to make it a poll issue

The Sukhu government may play a ‘victim card’ in the LS poll and White Paper’s exposures will come in handy as it contains all micro details of extravagant and avoidable expenditures which have pushed state’s economy to the extent of being in ‘financial distress’

It will be an uphill task for the BJP to counter the facts and figures which form the basis of the White Paper

(Writer is a political analyst based in Shimla)

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Lok Sabha #Mukesh Agnihotri