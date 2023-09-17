 White Paper on fiscal health to be tabled in House: Dy CM : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • White Paper on fiscal health to be tabled in House: Dy CM

White Paper on fiscal health to be tabled in House: Dy CM

State had Rs 75,000 cr debt when Sukhu assumed office as CM

White Paper on fiscal health to be tabled in House: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressing the media persons in Shimla on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will lay a White Paper on Himachal’s financial position in the Vidhan Sabha during the monsoon session beginning September 18.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had constituted the sub-committee during the Budget session in April to bring on record the details of debts and liabilities of the state to indicate its financial health. The debt burden on Himachal, when Sukhu assumed office in December 2022, was Rs 75,000 crore.

Agnihotri, who chaired a meeting of the sub-committee here yesterday, said that the White Paper on the state’s finances was ready and would be laid on the table of the House during the monsoon session of the Assembly. “The White Paper will present a clear picture of the state’s finances and huge liabilities, including Rs 10,000 crore arrears due to government employees, which was the commitment of the previous BJP government,” he added.

The ruling Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over the grim fiscal health of the state and the mounting debt burden. The two have been blaming each other for raising loans to push the state on the verge of bankruptcy. The focus has now shifted towards the urgent need for a financial assistance for Himachal with Sukhu and the Congress time and again urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the recent rain fury a national calamity.

  • The rain disaster has dealt a severe blow to the state’s economy with critical infrastructure like roads and bridges suffering huge damage. Unprecedented heavy rain has also adversely impacted the economy, as GST, VAT and excise collections have registered a considerable dip.

#Monsoon #Mukesh Agnihotri #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

2
India

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

3
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

4
Patiala

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

5
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala'

6
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

7
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

8
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

9
Punjab

Punjab: VB arrests former Congress MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri, husband in disproportionate assets case

10
India

Union Cabinet okays women's reservation Bill

Don't Miss

View All
Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Top News

India rejects Canada's big charge on Khalistani terrorist killing

India rejects Canada's big charge on Khalistani terrorist killing

Says similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime min...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Nation bids adieu to old Parliament as Modi salutes Nehru, Shastri, other ex-PMs

Nation bids adieu to old Parliament as PM Narendra Modi salutes Nehru, Shastri, other ex-PMs

Divide blurs briefly as Congress lauds Vajpayee | Special se...

Cabinet ‘approves’ women quota Bill

Union Cabinet ‘approves’ women quota Bill

33% reservation in Parliament, Assemblies


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System : 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Two POs land in police net

Class XI: 1,500 seats, only 500 applicants; UT to optimise pupil-teacher ratio

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

One-time settlement policy for defaulters of property tax

271 held under NDPS Act in Malerkotla district

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Kaushalya Hospital to be state’s first model facility, says minister

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Army area

Caste certificate of teacher fake, rejected