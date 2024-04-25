Wholesale, retail shops inspected in Kinnaur district

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 24

Kinnaur Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Inspector Chandu Lal Negi inspected wholesale and retail shops in Bhabanagar and Tapri under Nichar sub-division today.

As many as 26 inspections were conducted to check irregularities under the Himachal Pradesh Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995.

It was also found that many vegetable and fruit vendors were not displaying the price list and charging more than the prescribed rate. About 66 kg of fruits and vegetables were seized from eight traders for not displaying the price list.

Sub-Divisional Officer Nichar Bimla Verma said fines were collected from five traders, who violated the Himachal Pradesh Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act 1995.

Verma also issued instructions to the traders of Bhabanagar to ensure that rotten fruits and vegetables were cleared from streets and disposed of through proper means. She said such inspections would continue from time to time to check violations and unfair trade practices.

