Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out

Shimla, May 20

A verbal duel has erupted between Kangana Ranaut and Vikramaditya Singh over who is a devout “Hindu”, besides laying claim to protecting “Sanatan Dharma” more than the other.

Don’t preach to us Under my father Virbhadra Singh, Himachal enacted the anti-conversion law around 30 years ago. So, don’t teach us about protection of Sanatan Dharma. Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate Congress is anti-Hindu The Congress is an anti-Hindu party that once filed an affidavit in the court questioning the very existence of Lord Ram. — Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate

With BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Kangana terming the Congress anti-Hindu, grand old party’s candidate Vikramaditya Singh has hit back.

“Himachal under the chief ministership of my father Virbhadra Singh was the first state to enact the anti-conversion law almost three decades ago. So, do not try to teach us about the protection of Sanatan Dharma,” he retorted at Kangana’s accusations.

In her election speeches, Kangana does not forget to label the Congress as anti-Hindu while stating that the party had filed an affidavit in the court questioning the very existence of Lord Ram.

Other BJP leaders in the state, including state unit president Rajeev Bindal, have said that the Congress will pull down the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, if voted to power.

Vikramaditya has often come under fire from his own party colleagues for writing Jai Shri Ram in his all social media posts. This has on and off even led to speculation about him joining the saffron party.

“I was the only political leaders from Himachal who was extended an invite for the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, which I consider a big honour,” he says. Despite the Congress not being too keen on his being at Ayodhya, he chose to attend the event.

Vikramaditya makes it a point to make a mention of the works that his father Virbhadra Singh did for protecting temples, deities and enhancing nazrana given to hundreds of deities who come for Kullu Dashera. “Being a devout Hindu having immense faith in devi-devtas, he even made donations for the construction of the Ram Temple, but my family never publicised that as it is a matter of personal faith and belief,” he says.

Now it remains to be seen how the Hindu card plays out in Himachal that has 97 per cent Hindu population. Incidentally, the state has never witnessed any major communal clashes with the people of all faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and others, living in harmony.

