Why are BJP leaders now mum on 2014 vow on black money: Pilot

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 22

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot today said, “Democracy in India is strong because of the reliability of constitutional institutions. Attempts have been made in the past 10 years to weaken the credibility of these institutions.”

Pilot, addressing a ‘nukkad sabha’ (small gathering) at Byasar village in Manali subdivision, said that the BJP was not talking about promises it had made in 2014 to bring back black money from foreign countries, curbing corruption, controlling inflation and providing two crore jobs every year but, rather, are misleading people. He added that the Congress would provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the woman head of the economically backward families and bring a law for the MSP of crops for the farmers.

Pilot said, “BJP leaders should give an account of their work in the past 10 years and not mislead people.” He said Kangana Ranaut was not aware of the geography, history and culture of even Mandi while Vikramaditya Singh and his family had served the people of Himachal for several decades.

#BJP #Democracy #Kullu #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot