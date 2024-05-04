Why didn’t Congress take action against Revanna, asks Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 3

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said its government in Karnataka knew about the allegations against suspended JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna but allowed him to flee as it wanted the voting for Lok Sabha polls in the state to conclude.

Anurag was interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of Panna Pramukh Sammelan at Sujanpur, near here, today. “Why didn’t the Congress take action against Prajwal Revanna,” asked Anurag. He said it was the Congress government in Karnataka and law and order was their responsibility. He alleged that leaders of the Congress in Karnataka, including Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Deputy CM, were responsible for it.

Speaking on the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, Anurag said the Congress leadership, both at the Centre and in the state, was fearing defeat in the elections. He said the top Congress leader was running from one place to another to win the Lok Sabha elections. After Wayanad, he was also contesting from Raebareli.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers, Anurag said the BJP always contested elections on its ideology. He said the BJP would win due to its welfare programmes and policies. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formed government in 2014 and 2019 due his vision and programmes for the development of the country and this time, too, the BJP would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Anurag also listed various development works done during his tenure in the parliamentary constituency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Hamirpur #Karnataka #Lok Sabha