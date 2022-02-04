Why students of Manav Bharti University not issued degrees: UGC

Tribune News Service

solan, February 3

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the Director, Higher Education, why students of Manav Bharti University (MBU), who had graduated two years ago, have not been granted degrees and marksheets.

The university’s Students Welfare Association had written to the UGC on January 28 stating that several former students had not neither been given marksheets nor provisional degrees for the past two years. The verification of students, who had passed out, was yet to begin.

Meanwhile, the students’ association has planned a peaceful protest on February 7. The university management had been directed to submit their comments on the issue for further course of action, said association president Aman Anand.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has been receiving regular requests from students for the verification of their degrees.—

#manav bharti university