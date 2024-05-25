Why no relief package for HP, Dy CM asks BJP

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 24

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that Central BJP leadership was coming to Himachal Pradesh to seek votes, but they should tell people why they did not give any financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh when it was reeling under natural disaster.

In a press release issued here, Agnihotri said the last year’s monsoon brought mayhem in the state, taking precious lives, destroying private and public infrastructure. The Union government did not respond to the hue and cry of the people and the repeated requests by the Congress government in the state on political grounds.

Agnihotri said the state government spent Rs 4,500 crore from its own resources to mitigate the sufferings of the people, restore essential services, build damaged roads and bridges, and construct new houses for families which had lost them.

He said the the Chief Minister and other ministers made several requests to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues to give a financial package to the people of the hill state, but all went in vain. He added none of the BJP MPs raised the issue in Parliament in support of the people in distress.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Mukesh Agnihotri #Una