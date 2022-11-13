Why Rahul Gandhi kept out of Congress campaign, asks Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 12

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, today said, “Why did Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi did not campaign in Himachal Pradesh.” He along with his family members cast his vote at the Sameerpur polling booth, near here.

He said that the Congress had accepted its defeat and the BJP would again form government in the state with a majority. He added that the ‘double-engine’ government had done remarkable work in the past five years and the BJP’s popularity had improved in the country and the state as well.

Anurag said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with other ministers of the NDA government had campaigned in the state and apprised people about the government’s programmes and policies.

He said that vote was the most powerful element of democracy. He added that people would vote for good governance and development of the state.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his wife Sheela Dhumal also cast their votes in the Sameerpur polling station. Dhumal said people would vote for the development and prosperity of the state that only the BJP could deliver.