Shimla, December 11
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who was seen as a strong contender for the post of chief minister following the party's victory in the state, on Sunday confirmed that she would attend the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM candidate on Saturday, a day after the legislature party meeting conducted after a day-long political drama over the chief ministerial face passed a resolution authorising the high command to take the final decision on the matter.
CM-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met Pratibha Singh at her residence.
Following the meeting, Pratibha said it is her "prime duty" to take part in the oath-taking ceremony which will take place on Sunday afternoon.
"Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony? Of course, I will go. It is my prime duty to be there with him as he takes oath as CM," she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhwinder Sukhu invites people to attend his swearing-in in Shimla on Sunday afternoon
In a tweet, he dedicates the win to the people of the state
Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her
Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM cand...
Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa
Sihu’s father Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding; ...
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
PM Narendra Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express
During the event, Modi lays the foundation stone for redevel...