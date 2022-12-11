Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony, Pratibha Singh says after Sukhwinder Sukhu calls on her

ANI

Shimla, December 11

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who was seen as a strong contender for the post of chief minister following the party's victory in the state, on Sunday confirmed that she would attend the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu was picked by the Congress high command as the CM candidate on Saturday, a day after the legislature party meeting conducted after a day-long political drama over the chief ministerial face passed a resolution authorising the high command to take the final decision on the matter.

CM-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met Pratibha Singh at her residence.

Following the meeting, Pratibha said it is her "prime duty" to take part in the oath-taking ceremony which will take place on Sunday afternoon.

"Why won't I attend his oath-taking ceremony? Of course, I will go. It is my prime duty to be there with him as he takes oath as CM," she said.