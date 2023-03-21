Widespread rain, mild snow in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Widespread rain, coupled with snowfall in higher reaches this evening, has brought respite to the worried fruit growers and farmers in the state.

The light-to-moderate rainfall across the state over the past two days has reduced the rain deficit for March from 86 per cent to 70 per cent. “It will come down further when we get the latest reports,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

“Rainfall has been particularly good in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una and Bilaspur. The good thing is that hailstone showers have been reported only from a couple of places,” said Paul.

Desh Raj Sharma, Joint Director, Department of Horticulture, said the rain couldn't have come at a better time for apple growers as the drought-like conditions were affecting the fruit growth.

“In stone fruits, the setting is over. The moisture will help in better development of the fruit. Rain is particularly good for the new plantation,” he added.

Meanwhile, agriculture officials feel the rain will have a good impact on crops like wheat and vegetables. “Wheat crop is at the grain-formation stage. Due to this rain, the size of grain will improve,” said Rajesh Kaushik, Director, Department of Agriculture.

He had not received any report of damage due to the latest precipitation from the fields yet, he said.

The farmers should keep their nurseries covered and ensure good drainage from the fields to avoid waterlogging. “In case of yellow rust, they should spray a mixture of one ml propiconazole in one litre water,” he said.

As per the weather department, the precipitation will reduce from tomorrow onwards. “Another Western Disturbance is, however, likely from March 23 to 25. There's a probability of hailstone showers during that period,” said Paul.

Will add to moisture content

“Light snowfall (1-2 inches) has been reported from places like Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla

While the snowfall will add to the much-needed moisture content, it may damage anti-hail nets put up by orchardists

“Many apple growers had suffered huge damage when it snowed in April, 2021. Due to the weight of snow, the anti-hail nets had crashed, damaging the plants as well,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, an orchardist from Ratnari in Shimla district