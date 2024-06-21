Widespread rain provides respite from scorching heat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

Following widespread rain last evening across the state, maximum temperatures have fallen down by 2 to 6 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours across the state. Until yesterday, the maximum temperature at several places was beyond 40 degree Celsius, with Una recording the highest temperature in the state at 44 degree Celsius. Today, no place recorded a temperature above 40 degree Celsius – the highest temperature was recorded at Una at 38.4 degree Celsius.

Over the next few days, there’s a small possibility of isolated spell of rains, especially in the middle and higher hills. Form June 25 onwards, the intensity and distribution of rain is likely to increase across the state.

As per the Weather Department, the maximum temperature over the next seven days will be normal to below normal in the state. Some parts of Una, Sirmaur and Solan are likely to have above normal temperatures.

The rain has not only brought down the soaring temperatures but also the brought much needed relief to the apple growers. They can now start doing their scheduled sprays. Also, the availability of water at the source would become better and the water supply schemes would be able to provide more water.

“The river Giri had almost dried up, but yesterday’s rain has significantly improved the water level in the river. More rain is required for a steady flow but this rain has eased the situation for a few days,” said an SJPNL official.

