Widespread rains in Himachal; yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning

Shimla, June 19
Widespread moderate to heavy rains occurred at many places in Himachal Pradesh where Palampur was the wettest recording a rainfall of 57 mm, the meteorological station here said Monday.
Dharamshala received 43 mm of rains, followed by Dhaulakuan 41 mm, Kheri 39 mm, Nagrota Surian 34 mm, Bilaspur and Kumarsain 23 mm, Nahan 22.8 mm, Karsog 16 mm, Aghar 14 mm, Mehre 13 mm, Baijnath 12 mm, Narkanda 11.5 mm, Bijahi and Janjehli 10 mm.
The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 20 and 21 and thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places on June 22 and 23.
According to the MeT Department, Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.
The weather station also predicted light to moderate rainfall at few places over the next four days.
There was no significant change in the mercury and Una was hottest with a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan 38.4 degrees C, Hamirpur 36.7 degrees C, Berthin 36.4 degrees C, Kangra 35.8 degrees C, Sundernagar 35.7 degrees C and Mandi 35.6 degrees C.
The minimum temperatures rose marginally and Paonta Sahib recorded a low of 27 degrees Celsius, followed by Dehra Gopipur 24 degrees C and Una 23.4 degrees C, while Dalhousie was the coldest in the state with a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius.
