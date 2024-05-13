Wife held for man’s murder in Patlikul

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 12

A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband at Patlikul in Manali subdivision of the district last night, the police said today.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (40) of Gilasi village of Ghumarwin subdivision in Bilaspur district. Manali DSP KD Sharma, who inspected the crime scene, said Ashok’s wife Nikita (36) had been arrested and the murder weapon was seized. He added that the deceased used to work as a tractor driver, while his wife was a watch guard in Fruit Association Yard at Naggar village.

The DSP said they received information today that a man had died after a fall. He said during investigation it was found that Ashok’s wife had hit him on the head with an iron rod after which he died on the spot. The police officer said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered and further proceedings were underway.

