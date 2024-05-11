Will abolish application fees for govt exams: Congress leader

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 10

Blaming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for “creating economic mess and rampant unemployment” among the youth of the country, RK Prashar, spokesperson of the All India Professionals Congress, said the Congress in its manifesto had come with a ray of hope for the youth of the country due to Modi’s government “anti-youth” and “anti-welfare” policies.

Prashar said 30 lakh vacancies of sanctioned posts at various levels in the Central government, along with backlog vacancies reserved for SC, ST and OBCs, would be filled within one year if the Congress returned to power at the Centre. He added that the party would also abolish application fees for government examinations and jobs.

He said the Congress would enact a new Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one- year apprenticeship with a private or public sector company to every diploma or degree holder.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Palampur #Unemployment