Will apprise Modi of losses caused by rain, says Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 30

The eight-day international Minjar fair of Chamba concluded with fanfare and religious fervour on Sunday. The concluding ceremony procession started from Akhand Chandi Palace to Manjri Garden on the banks of the Ravi to immerse the Minjar (golden tassel) in a traditional manner in the river.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the holy procession.

Central team to submit report A Central team visited the affected areas in the hill state to assess the damage and will submit its report, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had suffered Rs 8,000 crore losses due to the rains.

Sukhu said DC of Chamba had been instructed to ensure prompt compensation to all affected families and emphasised the importance of providing relief to all those in need.

During his visit, the Chief Minister said he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to apprise them of the losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains.

A Central team visited the affected areas in the hill state to assess the damage and will submit its report, the Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had suffered a heavy loss of Rs 8,000 crore due to the rains.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLAs Neeraj Nayar and Kewal Singh Pathania, former ministers Asha Kumari, TS Bharmouri, DC Apoorv Devgan and others, accompanied the Chief Minister.

They were followed by palanquins of local deities, cultural troupes, police and Home Guard jawans, besides people from different walks of life.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand welcome on his maiden visit to Chamba. Congratulating the people of the state for the International Minjar Fair, he said the fairs were a symbol of Himachal Pradesh’s heritage and rich culture. He said such fairs provided them with an opportunity to connect with the past and play an important role in preserving the traditions.

Sukhu said he also asked the Opposition to support the state government in getting Rs 10,000 crore released, which was stuck with the Union Government .

#Chamba