 Will bring strict laws to check corruption: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

  Himachal
  • Will bring strict laws to check corruption: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Will bring strict laws to check corruption: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Announces 14 development projects worth Rs 232 cr for Fatehpur segment

Will bring strict laws to check corruption: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed at Fatehpur in Kangra district on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 12

The government will adopt strict laws to check corruption in the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a public meeting in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district today. He announced 14 development projects worth Rs 232 crore for Fatehpur.

He said, “I have never compromised on principles in my life and have always raised the voice of common people. I come from a common family and know the plight of ordinary people, the pain of farmers and the problems of employees. My life has been full of struggle. After becoming Chief Minister, the first challenge I faced was the economic crisis in the state. We faced economic challenges boldly and decided that the system cannot run on debt. Today, every Himachali has a debt of more than Rs 1 lakh.”

Sukhu said that the Congress government had closed the avenues of loot and due to his honest efforts an additional revenue of Rs 2,200 crore had been generated. “As soon as the BJP came to power in Rajasthan, it first discontinued the old pension scheme started by the previous Congress government. When the Congress formed government in Himachal, we took the decision to restore the old pension scheme in the very first Cabinet meeting so that after retirement, government employees and officers can lead a respectable life,” he added.

Earlier, on reaching Fatehpur, local people accorded a warm welcome to him. Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Pathania, who is also Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board, welcomed Sukhu and expressed gratitude to him for fulfilling announcements made for Fatehpur.

He said that for the progress of any area, it was important to develop means and resource for which the state government was committed. He added that these development works announced by the Chief Minister when completed, local people would get better employment and self-employment opportunities near their homes and their sources of income would also increase.

He said that during the rain disaster last year, the Chief Minister went to every corner of the state and helped the affected people. In Fatehpur also, the Chief Minister sent Air Force helicopters along with NDRF personnel to evacuate people from flood-affected areas, rescued 3,000 people and made living arrangements for them.

Bhawani said, “The Chief Minister belongs to a common family and hence well understands the plight of common people.”

Ray College to be renamed after ex-minister

  • The Chief Minister allocated Rs 75 lakh for opening a civil court at Fatehpur
  • Sukhu announced the construction of a martyr’s memorial and laying of sewerage at Fatehpur
  • The Chief Minister also announced the renaming of Ray College after late Congress minister Sujan Singh Pathania and laying of sewerage at Raja Ka Talab

