 Will consider Mandi Sadar issues sympathetically: CM Jai Ram Thakur : The Tribune India

Inaugurates, lays foundation stone of Rs 17 cr projects

CM Jai Ram Thakur. Photo: Jai Kumar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma was a staunch BJP leader and would work for the development of the constituency and the district. He added that all genuine demands of the Mandi Sadar constituency would be considered sympathetically.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 development projects worth Rs 17 crore in the Sadar Assembly constituency of the district.

He inaugurated the administrative block of Government Senior Secondary School, Kotli, built at a cost of Rs 1.74 crore, double-lane bridge over Ratti khad on the Mandi-Rewalsar Kalkhar road (Rs 8.04 crore), bridge over Jablai nullah to the Barnota-Karkoh road (Rs 70 lakh) and a steel truss bridge over Ratti khad at Damru (Rs 47 lakh). He inaugurated the third electrical circle of the Public Works Department, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Randhara, Kot and Majhwar and announced the upgrade of the PHC at Pandoh to a Community Health Centre (CHC). He also laid the foundation stone of a foot-bridge over Ratti khad from Sai to Raghbanu to be built at a cost of Rs 56 lakh and a veterinary hospital building at Talyahar to be constructed for Rs 67 lakh.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting during a ‘Pragtisheel Himachal Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ function at Kotli, said that it was time to ponder over what the state had achieved till now. He added, “The state government is about to complete its term. We have always ensured balanced and equitable development in the state. Opposition party leaders are making baseless and false allegations with an eye on the Assembly elections. The people of the state will not get carried away by their false promises and tall claims.”

Thakur said, “Congress leaders speak of the ‘Virbhadra Singh model’ but the fact is that the whole world today acknowledges the ‘Modi Model’, which has made India the fifth largest economy of the world. We have changed the culture of vendetta politics. The state was even divided on the basis of the colours of caps. Congress leaders are asking how can a common person achieve what even six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh could not achieve.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a youth rally at the Paddal Ground here on September 24. He urged youths to participate in this rally in large numbers. He added that the BJP would again form government in the state.

#jai ram thakur #Mandi

