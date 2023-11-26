Will contest 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Hamirpur: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 25

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for information and Broadcasting, yesterday said that he would contest the 2024 General Elections from Hamirpur.

Anurag, while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a DISHA meeting at Bilaspur, said that he had contested four parliamentary elections from Hamirpur and received love and affection from people. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Anurag had defeated Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur by about four lakh votes. Ram Lal had secured 283,120 votes while Anurag got 682,692 votes.

He said that he had brought a number of development projects to the constituency, including AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur district. He added that the railway line to Bilaspur that was delayed due to Covid outbreak would be completed by 2027. He added that the construction of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Bilaspur was going on a war footing. The work on the Mator-Shimla road was also progressing and would be completed in stipulated time.

On the attachment of the property of the National Herald group, Anurag said that the Enforcement Department had exposed the working of the Gandhi family that allegedly misused power for personal gains. He added that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were out on bail in this case.

He said that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP would beat all previous records of victory. He added, “People are fed up with the working of the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction and dimension to development in the country and people want to see him as Prime Minister again.”

Anurag accused the state government of taking decisions in haste and putting general public in trouble. He said that the cost of construction material in the state had increased manifold after the government ordered the closure of over 125 stone crushers.

Earlier, while addressing officers in the DISHA meeting, Anurag directed them to implement Central programmes in letter and in spirit. He added that people should get the benefits of the welfare schemes and programmes of the government.

