Will crack down on drug mafia: SP

Mandi, January 17
Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said the Mandi police were committed to coming down heavily on the drug mafia in the district.
Addressing a press conference here, the SP said a strategy was being chalked out to nab those involved in the drug trade in the district.
She said ensuring the security of women was another prime target of the police. Efforts would be made to check crime against women and deal with eve-teasers and other offenders strictly, she added.
The SP said a review meeting was held to assess the working during the last year and it was observed that the police had done a good job. Learning from the past mistakes, the police would now focus on working more effectively to serve the public, she added.
