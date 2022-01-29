Will ensure CM Jai Ram Thakur's defeat at Siraj: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 28

The Congress would ensure the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections this year, said Kangra MP Pratibha Singh while addressing party workers of Seraj at Bakhli yesterday.

Pratibha said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had failed to ensure the progress of the state and the Congress would defeat him in his home constituency of Seraj. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was also defeated in the last Assembly elections.

Pratibha advocated the Congress ticket for Chet Ram Thakur from the Seraj constituency for the 2022 Assembly elections. Chet Ram lost the last Assembly election to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Seraj. However, Pratibha’s comments in favour of Chet Ram Thakur have not gone down well with several Congress leaders of Seraj, who are eying the party ticket in the Assembly poll.

