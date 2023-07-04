Will ensure holistic growth of Rampur: Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

A balanced and holistic development of the entire Rampur Bushahr Assembly constituency will be ensured during the next five years, said Minister of Public Works, Youth Services and Sports Vikramaditya Singh while presiding over a programme organised at gram panchayat Taklech of Rampur Bushhar sub-division of Shimla district on Monday.

The PWD minister said, “Taklech is the central location of seven panchayats. So ensuring facilities here would be among our top priorities so that residents do not have to face any inconvenience. We have been laying emphasis on improvement of roads in a phased manner so that people in the remote areas can get the facility of transportation. The Barkhat-Khalotu road project has been put under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.”

He added, “There are other demands and proposals of the local residents which I have received and these will be duly considered. The required funds would be provided for the same to complete them in a time-bound manner.” Vikramaditya Singh also announced a community building in gram panchayat, Devthi.