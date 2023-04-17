 Will ensure quality medicines: Shandil : The Tribune India

Will ensure quality medicines: Shandil

Will ensure quality medicines: Shandil

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil along with former MLA Ajay Mahajan addresses the media at Nurpur on Sunday.



Our Correspondent

NURPUR, APRIL 16

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil has reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensure quality of medicines being manufactured by pharma units in the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the government would tighten the noose on the pharmaceutical units of the state manufacturing substandard medicines and whose samples were being found substandard quality. Local former MLA Ajay Mahajan was also present on this occasion.

Admitting enormous price difference between generic and branded medicines, Shandil said that it was a worldwide problem but the state government would not allow poor quality medicines and strict action would be taken against offenders.

Asked about the future of the outsource employees appointed during Covid pandemic in the health department, Shandil said the government would constitute a committee to explore the possibilities of continuing their services in other government departments.

Admitting problems and deficiencies in the Health Department, the minister said the government had decided to appoint 700 staff nurses and 200 doctors, including specialists, in different departments in the coming months.

“In order to meet acute shortage of radiologists, the health department will impart six months’ special refresh course training in radiology to the doctors to make operational ultrasound machines lying idle in government health institutions across the state,” he said.

Talking on the Himcare health scheme launched by the previous government, the health minister said the government was committed to provide free health care to the people of the state. This scheme had not been withdrawn by the government. Shandil said he had recently met Union Health Minister and urged him to provide precaution (booster) doses of Covid vaccine to the state and healthcare mobile vans equipped with necessary medical facilities for far-flung tribal areas in Himachal Pradesh.

He said the government was committed to provide Rs 1,500 per month to all eligible women in the state in a phased manner. “In the first phase, the government has decided to provide pensions to 2.31 lakh identified women,” he said.

The minister also visited the local Civil Hospital and interacted with indoor patients, doctors and health department employees.

Health Dept to impart training

In order to meet acute shortage of radiologists, the Health Department will impart six months' special refresh course training in radiology to doctors to operate ultrasound machines in government health institutions across the state. Dhani Ram Shandil, health minister

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

