Will ensure smooth transportation of apple: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said today that his department would ensure smooth transportation of apple. He chaired a meeting to review the condition of roads in Shimla district ahead of the apple season.

The minister said, “As of now, 14 roads in the Shimla circle require repairs at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore to facilitate seamless operations.” He added that the department officials had been directed to complete all patchwork, wherever necessary, in the stipulated time.

The meeting was told that the roads in Kotkhai, Chopal, Kotgarh, Kumarsain and other apple growing areas in Shimla district needed immediate repairs. The minister ordered officials to put up signage in accident-prone areas and at black spots.

The setting up of a control room at Theog was also proposed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during the apple season, besides sub-control rooms and checkpoints at several locations.