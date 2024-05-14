Will expedite stalled projects in Kangra: Anand Sharma

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 13

Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary constituency Anand Sharma, who addressed election meetings at Jawali and Fatehpur in Kangra district on Monday, said the restoration and improvement of all trains on Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway line would be one of his priorities if he was elected MP. He would also look into the longstanding problems of the Pong Dam oustees, he said.

Sharma said that the Congress party had brought out a ‘historical’ manifesto this time round keeping in mind the welfare of all sections of the society. He alleged that the BJP government during its two terms in a row had failed to fulfil its poll promises. He said if the INDI alliance came to power, he would leave no stone unturned in expediting stalled projects in Kangra and Chamba district, besides approving new projects.

“Our country progressed well and developed huge infrastructure after independence, but now the BJP is trying to set the narrative that the country progressed only after 2014, which is ridiculous,” he said.

Earlier, on reaching Jawali, Congress supporters led by local MLA and Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and in Fatehpur, supporters led by local MLA Bhiwani Singh Pathania gave rousing reception to the Congress candidate.

