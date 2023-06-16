Will fulfil all 10 guarantees: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 15

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said today that the state government would provide facilities to the people of the state on their doorsteps by making public welfare policies.

He inaugurated the Saranahuli fair at Parashar in the Darang Assembly constituency of Mandi district. A large number of pilgrims visited the Prashar Rishi temple.

Agnihotri said that the government would fulfil all 10 guarantees given to people. “By restoring the old pension scheme, the government has started fulfilling the guarantees. The decision will benefit lakhs of state employees and their families. The government will soon fulfil other guarantees, including a Rs 1,500 montly pension to every eligible woman,” he added.

He said, “The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) spends Rs 144 crore per month and earns only Rs 65 crore but still its employees are drawing monthly salaries and pension. An amount of Rs 9 crore has been released for the payment of various allowances to the HRTC employees. They have also been paid Rs 1.70 crore as medical allowance.”

He said that the government would run 500 new buses this year. “Fairs are our cultural heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve them. The government is firm on the water cess issue and we will fight for our right,” he added.

He said that the previous BJP government had made false announcement to construct an airport in Mandi. It did not complete the work on the Shiv Dham.

He announced Rs 31,000 for the teams presenting cultural programmes in the fair. Later, he visited the IIT campus at Kamand, Mandi . He assured the IIT authorities of all possible help.